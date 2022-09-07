Chi è pronto a giocare? Nike Flex Runner 2 è pensata per i bambini sempre in movimento e che amano giocare, al parco giochi e in qualsiasi situazione. È senza lacci! Quindi facilissima da indossare e togliere. Le fascette e il design con rivestimento interno assicurano una calzata sempre perfetta anche durante corse e salti.
3.7 Stelle
28ac3c8b-8681-40e1-834a-ee5510d753d9 - 07 set 2022
Bad quality. The loops used to pull shoe in fall apart quickly. First pair had loop separate from shoe in the back at around the second week. Second pair had loop begin to fray at the third week. Looking for a different shoe type since this issue does not seem to be isolated
Tahminaa119637350 - 23 ago 2022
My son is 8 year old and he is in love with these shoes . Can we add more color to this style. He said these are the coolest shoes ever.
11080512618 - 23 mag 2022
Fabulous shoes! Practical, bright, easy to put on- my son loves them- his favourite trainers now.