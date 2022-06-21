Salta al contenuto principale
|

I termini più ricercati

Suggerimenti principali

      Nike Flex Advance

      Scarpa – Bambini

      64,99 €

      Valutazione alta
      Nero/University Red/Bianco
      Midnight Navy/Game Royal/Cool Grey/Laser Blue

      La scarpa Nike Flex Advance è semplice come contare fino a 3. La tecnologia Nike FlyEase offre un'apertura molto larga, quindi sarà semplicissimo infilare i piedini nelle scarpe (davvero, è un gioco da ragazzi). Intreccia le fascette (pensate per preparare i bambini ai lacci veri) ed è fatta! Incredibilmente flessibili, confortevoli e resistenti, sono perfette per i primi passi, le corse e i giochi dei più piccoli.

      • Colore mostrato in foto: Midnight Navy/Game Royal/Cool Grey/Laser Blue
      • Stile: CZ0186-403

      Taglia/misura e fit

      • Calzata piccola: ti consigliamo di ordinare una misura più grande

      Spedizione e resi gratuiti

      Consegna standard gratuita con la tua Membership Nike.

      Recensioni (17)

      4.3 Stelle

      • Delusi dall'estetica

        edoardos - 21 giu 2022

        Scarpa comprata anche e soprattutto per l'estetica, la linguetta tende a scivolare in giu dopo pochi passi, creando un antiestetico rigonfiamento alla punta della scarpa. Nostro figlio rifiuta di usarle.

      • Great concept but not durable

        6ae44798-b32d-48b1-aed6-17d49eea4e8d - 14 giu 2022

        I have a 3 year old who wear orthotics and needs a deeper shoe. It’s also hard to get his foot in shoes. These were perfect! However, we had them less than a month before they started tearing up. 3 of the 4 Velcro straps are splitting in two and the toe of one shoe is already showing wear. I think if the straps were sewn instead of maybe glued together or made with a different material it might help. I would buy these again if they were redesigned to hold up better. Durability is why I loved my kids nikes in the past.

      • Runs short in length

        TabithaP339004374 - 28 gen 2022

        Very nice looking stylish shoe. My special needs child doesn't need foot or leg braces but has very wide feet with a super high arch so these shoes are perfect to help get on her feet. We usually use another popular brand is popular brand with Velcro closure But she seems to be in between sizes with those and they are cut more generously.. Ordered 2 sizes and had to return both for being too small and now I'm going up a full size full shoe size so they'll actually fit her feet. They seem to be short in length And the width would accommodate a regular wide foot but is a foot but probably not extra wide.