Essenziale, avvolgente e pensata per giocare in qualsiasi situazione, Nike Dynamo Go sarà la nuova scarpa preferita del tuo piccolo. Ciò che amiamo di più è che basta fare pressione sul tallone pieghevole per indossare la scarpa in modo rapido e semplice. E se non sono ancora pronti a farlo da soli, puoi mostrare ai tuoi bambini come funziona per aiutarli a essere liberi e indipendenti! Morbidissima nei punti giusti, assicura un divertimento che non si ferma mai.
Consegna standard gratuita con la tua Membership Nike.
4.3 Stelle
14958017671 - 07 set 2022
Very cute shoe but The second day my son wore them the paint scraped off we will be returning
11434255650 - 09 mag 2022
My son loves his rainbow shoes! They are so easy to get on for himself so we don‘t waste time lacing up shoes. But as easy as they are to put on they drop off the feet easy, too, when there‘s a small impact or when he kick‘s a ball. And the color comes off, too.
chritophers603868352 - 04 feb 2022
Excellent for my 4 y/o Son . Quick demonstration on how to slide them on & off he went . Bouncing around as a ‘Martian’ all morning . Thank you Nike ! Now if you could re-stock the go flyeasy for adults. Ha .