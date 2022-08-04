Sfoggia un look All-Star anni Ottanta con Nike Dunk High. Classiche scarpe a taglio alto in versione ridotta, perfette per i più piccoli. Design ultra resistente e colori della prima edizione, in pieno stile slam dunk.
4.7 Stelle
I absolutely LOVE these shoes! They are just the perfect size😍 great aesthetic for the school year!
XanderD80289587 - 26 lug 2022
AMAZING SHOES!
V E. - 11 ago 2021
I love the color way love the two different color Nike checks