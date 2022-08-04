Originariamente lanciata nel 1979, Nike Daybreak è un tuffo nel passato. Con lo stesso battistrada in gomma con struttura waffle, offre un autentico stile vintage.
VerónicaG548308991 - 04 ago 2022
I have been wearing these shoes for at least 9 months and I take them on every trip. They have good looks, are durable, and are very comfortable. I also wash them in the washer machine and dry them in the sun. Perfect shoes for walking while traveling!
RaniA31896499 - 09 lug 2022
Great looking shoe, and would be comfortable, as long as you are not an overpronator like me. Even removing the insoles and replacing with my orthotics did not help.
14103803135 - 08 lug 2022
Favorite shoes ever. They fit and feel amazing. Super comfortable. Wish they made them in leather also for winter. Pls make them in leather or faux leather!!!!!!