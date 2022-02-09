Nike City Rep TR è una scarpa versatile, pensata per assicurare resistenza e flessibilità al tuo stile di vita attivo. Il battistrada in gomma garantisce aderenza su più superfici, mentre l'ammortizzazione in schiuma dona un comfort ideale al piede, durante gli allenamenti all'aperto e per tutto il giorno.
97e8e40a-776a-4bf1-ae2d-911d52929efa - 09 feb 2022
Purchased these shoes and when they arrived most of the canvas of the shoe is more green than black. The sole was also stuck into the shoe incorrectly which made one shoe uncomfortable until i pulled out the sole and stuck it back down myself correctly. For the price, I expected better from Nike but the shoes are very comfortable and work well in the gym. I am usually a size 7 but went for 7.5 so i can wear thicker gym socks with them
MaevaR55539010 - 01 feb 2022
Bon rapport qualité prix. Si vous hésitez entre deux tailles, prenez la plus grande.
H G. - 23 ott 2021
Heerlijk lichte maar toch voldoende steun biedende trainingsschoen