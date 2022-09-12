Salta al contenuto principale
|

I termini più ricercati

Suggerimenti principali

      Nike Air Max Bella TR 5

      Scarpa da training - Donna

      84,99 €

      Valutazione alta
      Nero/Bianco/Rush Pink
      Bianco/Bianco
      Barely Rose/Desert Berry/Pink Rise/Burgundy Crush
      Nero/Dark Smoke Grey/Bianco

      La scarpa Nike Air Max Bella TR 5 unisce l'elasticità e l'estetica dell'ammortizzazione Max Air a una suola piatta che offre una stabilizzazione perfetta durante il lavoro con i pesi. Il design aggiornato aumenta il supporto contenitivo e il supporto sui lati e sulla parte superiore del piede per assicurare stabilità e sicurezza durante gli allenamenti più intensi.

      • Colore mostrato in foto: Barely Rose/Desert Berry/Pink Rise/Burgundy Crush
      • Stile: DD9285-601

      Spedizione e resi gratuiti

      Consegna standard gratuita con la tua Membership Nike.

      Recensioni (22)

      4.1 Stelle

      • Comfortable

        b9b5eff0-3bbc-4d26-a31f-5bd28a85faca - 13 set 2022

        I'm impressed, they're comfortable and fits true to size.

      • No good

        JaniceB299067827 - 27 lug 2022

        Schrijf je Not sure what's going on with Nike shoes lately, but I'm not a fan of the "Sock" model they use. The fabric of the shoe rubbed on my skin and the upper part folded double. The sizing was fine for me (I have thin feet) but I couldn't use my orthotics in them because I slipped out of the shoe. Even the normal sole in the shoe made me slip. It would've helped if there was an extra shoelace hole so I could tie the shoelaces higher. Now I had to tie it very tightly on top of my foot, and due to the material of the shoelaces (and the shoe itself) the shoelace kept getting looser and looser. Replacing the shoelace with a sturdier one is pretty much impossible due to the shoelace holes being sewn INTO the fabric. Not a fan.beoordeling hier. Hij moet ten minste 5 tekens lang zijn. Overweeg of je dit product zou aanbevelen en wat je er goed of niet goed aan vindt.

      • Nike Air Max Bella TR 5

        Cassie - 20 mag 2022

        The Nike Air Max Bella TR 5 are extremely comfortable!! The shoe offers plenty of support. The design is simple while still being stylish. The material is very easy to clean which is great as they do happen to get dirty easily. Highly recommend.

        Articolo ricevuto gratuitamente o recensito nell'ambito della partecipazione a un sorteggio o concorso a premi.
        #productsprovidedbynike