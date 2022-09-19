2a9483cf-604d-4892-8f4e-11d0f210a693 - 11 mag 2022

I’ve been a Terra Kiger fan girl since the TK6 in 2020 when I started running trails seriously. This version is my favorite yet! I have about 75 miles on my current pair but I can tell the uppers are already more durable than the TK6 and TK7. I run on a lot of sandy trails and these keep the sand out better than my old pairs. The traction is also much improved for rocky terrain. I love these shoes for hill repeats and even long trail runs (I’ve done up to 13 miles so far). I just wish there were more colors available!