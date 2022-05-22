Salta al contenuto principale
      Nike Ace Summerlite

      Scarpa da golf - Donna

      59,97 €
      99,99 €
      40% di sconto

      È tornata, ed è più in forma che mai. Nike Ace Summerlite aggiorna il design in mesh originale con uno strato sottile e flessibile che ti protegge dai detriti. La morbida fodera in micro pelle scamosciata è così comoda che potrai anche non mettere le calze. Inoltre, la nuova struttura di trazione integrata assicura la massima leggerezza, senza sacrificare l'aderenza.

      • Colore mostrato in foto: Bianco/Photon Dust/Nero/Pink Prime
      • Stile: DA4117-105

      Taglia/misura e fit

      • Scarpa con calzata piccola: ti consigliamo di ordinare una mezza misura più grande

      Spedizione e resi gratuiti

      Consegna standard gratuita con la tua Membership Nike.

      Recensioni (4)

      4.8 Stelle

      • Great Summer shoes - recommend to go down a half size

        CathrionaH - 22 mag 2022

        Got these in pink. Lovely lightweight Summer shoe. Am normally a standard size 39 but these are a generous size. Recommend to go down half a size.

      • Lightweight and comfortable with performance to match.

        ScreenName525547824 - 06 dic 2021

        A sleek and lightweight pair of casual golf shoes with performance and style to match. Here's my unboxing video of them:https://youtu.be/wvobvUCuzJE

      • I have gotten at least four or five new pairs in the last month or so very happy with every item I have gotten

        D I. - 09 set 2021

        I love my new Nike collection every time I go on the website and I see something my size I grab them and I’m really happy with all of my new sneakers I give it a 10