Dopo aver fatto qualche passo con Nike Air Zoom Alphafly NEXT% 2 ai piedi, non guarderai più il tuo vecchio paio di scarpe da corsa preferite allo stesso modo. Queste schegge sono pensate per aiutarti a guadagnare secondi preziosi nei tuoi record personali senza rinunciare a ciò che ti serve per arrivare fino in fondo. Un sistema di supporto spesso e leggero unisce i mondi del comfort e della velocità nel sacro matrimonio del running. Goditi il ritorno di energia più elevato di tutte le nostre scarpe da gara mentre insegui i tuoi record personali.
4.3 Stelle
joachimravn - 29 set 2022
I replaced my Alphafly 1 with the 2 and cannot believe the improvements that have been made. This shoe is just the fastest of the fastest. I can see literal improvements on my pace simply by wearing these, and the best part is that my legs feel fresh even after long runs!
EmmaA946180963 - 29 set 2022
Eliud made me do it. Had to try these on after seeing Eliud breaking the WR and wow! Cant wait to put them to the test in my next race!
15717204742 - 22 set 2022
J’ai acheté ces chaussures pour mon copain. Il a à peine fait 300km sur de la route qu’une bulle a déjà éclaté ! C’est inconcevable pour une chaussure à ce prix ! Une douleur au genou en prime, à fuir.