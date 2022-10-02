Salta al contenuto principale
      Air Jordan XXXVI Low

      Scarpa da basket - Uomo

      87,47 €
      174,99 €
      50% di sconto

      Indossa l'energia che ha rivoluzionato il mondo del basket. AJ XXXVI è una delle scarpe da gioco Air Jordan più leggere di sempre, con tomaia minimale e resistente e strato esterno rinforzante. Inoltre, è dotata di ammortizzazione Zoom Air per una maggiore reattività. Scendi in campo con la certezza che qualunque cosa tu faccia, sarà un lavoro leggero.

      • Colore mostrato in foto: Nero/Washed Teal/Vivid Sulfur/Rush Pink
      • Stile: DH0833-063

      Recensioni (6)

      4.5 Stelle

      • Simply the best baseball shoes

        mykolal235740365 - 02 ott 2022

        My favorite basketball shoes ever! Support, cushioning, ventilation, lacing system and construction of a forefoot department that prevents your toe nails from damage after a quick stop. Love them!

      • Fantastic and game changing.

        885c5666-9938-4936-9ccb-2055f78a0361 - 27 set 2022

        Fantastic. The Zoom Strobel is so noticeable (in a good way) they are awkward but for performance basketball shoes these are top of the line. These will bring so much bounce, explosiveness and speed to your game. Couldn't reccomend more.

      • Wicked shoes

        GabrielaS138469298 - 04 ago 2022

        In my top 5 favourite pairs at the moment.the design is superb, super comfortable, and the mesh makes them extra breathable for summer