Indossa l'energia che ha rivoluzionato il mondo del basket. AJ XXXVI è una delle scarpe da gioco Air Jordan più leggere di sempre, con tomaia minimale e resistente e strato esterno rinforzante. Inoltre, è dotata di ammortizzazione Zoom Air per una maggiore reattività. Scendi in campo con la certezza che qualunque cosa tu faccia, sarà un lavoro leggero.
mykolal235740365 - 02 ott 2022
My favorite basketball shoes ever! Support, cushioning, ventilation, lacing system and construction of a forefoot department that prevents your toe nails from damage after a quick stop. Love them!
885c5666-9938-4936-9ccb-2055f78a0361 - 27 set 2022
Fantastic. The Zoom Strobel is so noticeable (in a good way) they are awkward but for performance basketball shoes these are top of the line. These will bring so much bounce, explosiveness and speed to your game. Couldn't reccomend more.
GabrielaS138469298 - 04 ago 2022
In my top 5 favourite pairs at the moment.the design is superb, super comfortable, and the mesh makes them extra breathable for summer