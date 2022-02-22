Salta al contenuto principale
      Nike Court Royale 2 Next Nature

      Scarpa - Uomo

      41,97 €
      69,99 €
      40% di sconto

      Uno stile del passato incontra i tempi moderni. La scarpa Nike Court Royale 2 Next Nature è realizzata con almeno il 20% di contenuto riciclato sul peso. La pelle ad alto impatto è stata sostituita con pelle sintetica per un look attuale, elegante e facile da indossare. L'ampio Swoosh in stile rétro aggiunge un elegante richiamo al passato.

      • Colore mostrato in foto: Nero/Bianco
      • Stile: DH3160-001

      • Questo prodotto è stato progettato in modo responsabile con materiali riciclati da scarti industriali e/o di post-consumo. Uno dei passi più importanti nel nostro percorso verso l'annullamento degli sprechi e delle emissioni di carbonio consiste nella scelta dei nostri materiali, poiché rappresentano più del 70% dell'impatto di qualsiasi prodotto. Riutilizzando plastica, filati e tessuti esistenti, riduciamo significativamente le emissioni. Il nostro obiettivo è utilizzare quanto più possibile materiali riciclati senza compromettere prestazioni, resistenza e stile.
      • Scopri di più sul percorso di Move to Zero verso zero emissioni e zero rifiuti, compreso il nostro impegno per realizzare i prodotti in modo responsabile e aiutare a proteggere il futuro dell'ambiente in cui viviamo e giochiamo.

      • Take one size larger

        MelvinBroersma - 22 feb 2022

        Really nice looking shoes, which is off course my personal opinion. Don't expect too much of how sustainable the shoes are. But then again everythings in that direction helps. Oh and if you have wide feet, skip these shoes.

      • Du style et du confort dans une basket.

        V I. - 30 gen 2022

        Chaussures très confortables. Taille juste.