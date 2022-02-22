Uno stile del passato incontra i tempi moderni. La scarpa Nike Court Royale 2 Next Nature è realizzata con almeno il 20% di contenuto riciclato sul peso. La pelle ad alto impatto è stata sostituita con pelle sintetica per un look attuale, elegante e facile da indossare. L'ampio Swoosh in stile rétro aggiunge un elegante richiamo al passato.
5 Stelle
MelvinBroersma - 22 feb 2022
Really nice looking shoes, which is off course my personal opinion. Don't expect too much of how sustainable the shoes are. But then again everythings in that direction helps. Oh and if you have wide feet, skip these shoes.
V I. - 30 gen 2022
Chaussures très confortables. Taille juste.