      Nike Court Legacy Next Nature

      Scarpa – Donna

      44,97 €
      74,99 €
      40% di sconto

      Valutazione alta

      Pensata per rendere omaggio a una storia che affonda le radici nella cultura del tennis, Nike Court Legacy Next Nature è un classico senza tempo, in un design realizzato con materiali riciclati per almeno il 20% del suo peso. La pelle zigrinata e il design rétro fondono alla perfezione sport e moda. Più sostenibilità con un look imbattibile.

      • Colore mostrato in foto: Bianco/Desert Ochre/Team Orange/Nero
      • Stile: DH3161-100

      Taglia/misura e fit

      • Scarpa con calzata piccola: ti consigliamo di ordinare una mezza misura più grande

      Realizzazione

      • Questo prodotto è stato progettato in modo responsabile con materiali riciclati da scarti industriali e/o di post-consumo. Uno dei passi più importanti nel nostro percorso verso l'annullamento degli sprechi e delle emissioni di carbonio consiste nella scelta dei nostri materiali, poiché rappresentano più del 70% dell'impatto di qualsiasi prodotto. Riutilizzando plastica, filati e tessuti esistenti, riduciamo significativamente le emissioni. Il nostro obiettivo è utilizzare quanto più possibile materiali riciclati senza compromettere prestazioni, resistenza e stile.
      • Scopri di più sul percorso di Move to Zero verso zero emissioni e zero rifiuti, compreso il nostro impegno per realizzare i prodotti in modo responsabile e aiutare a proteggere il futuro dell'ambiente in cui viviamo e giochiamo.

      • f3e0cc05-9a36-4da0-a629-ad3282477f29 - 27 set 2022

        So cute! I agree with the description that they do run small, I sized up a half size and they fit perfectly! Usually I’m a size 8, but I purchased 8.5. Can’t wait to wear these shoes this fall.

      • a579fc8b-cd68-4d8b-86a0-382dde8af8bc - 15 lug 2022

        I love these trainers! I’ve had a similar pair from another brand and they were super hard and rigid. These look really slick and are crazy comfortable! Just ordered a second pair as I don’t want to risk not being able to get another pair when these get grubby 😅

      • Nature Calls

        Clary - 24 mag 2022

        The Nike Court Legacy Next Nature are not only great because they are eco friendly, but because they can be worn for casual wear, workouts, and even business casual attire. The all white makes it possible to wear them with almost everything. I was a bit hesitant about their comfort level because of the fact that they are made from recycled material but I worn them for 7.5 hours at work where I am on my feet most of the time, and they did well. The one thing I would change is maybe make the swoosh black but other than that they are great!

