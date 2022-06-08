Pensata per rendere omaggio a una storia che affonda le radici nella cultura del tennis, la scarpa Nike Court Legacy è un modello intramontabile che supera la prova del tempo. La tomaia zigrinata, le cuciture tradizionali e il design Swoosh rétro combinano sport e moda. E ti farà sentire bene senza rinunciare a un look perfetto.
LoganP - 08 giu 2022
Nike did a good job on this shoe. It's very stylish, very comfortable, and it lets my feet breathe. Not for athletics, though. Pretty sure I found it in the "Lifestyle" section.
9953205502 - 22 mag 2022
These shoes are great fashion statement shoes. I can wear them to work and look sporty. They take a while to break in and are a little stiff. The shoes run small and slender (e.g. not ideal for a wide foot). Also like all Nike shoes they are hard to clean when they get dirty. Photo after I have worn the shoes for like a year.