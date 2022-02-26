Salta al contenuto principale
      Nike Court Borough Low 2

      Scarpa - Bambini

      44,99 €

      Valutazione alta
      Bianco/Bianco/Bianco
      Nero/Nero/Nero

      Comfort e stile si fondono nella scarpa Nike Court Borough Low 2. La calzata strutturata e sostenitiva si combina a un design rétro ispirato al basket per un look da vera all-star anche fuori dal campo.

      • Colore mostrato in foto: Bianco/Bianco/Bianco
      • Stile: BQ5451-100

      • Sooo cute!

        448623076 - 26 feb 2022

        Super cute shoes! They are such good quality! We got size 13 for my kiddo who is currently growing out of his old 12 shoes & they have a little extra room in them but he was still running around in them just fine!

      • H O. - 30 gen 2022

        Le scratch de fermeture est de mauvaise qualité et ne tient pas dans le temps

      • Very comfortable shoes

        S A. - 22 dic 2021

        Perfect shoes for little kids. The strap makes the perfect shoes for kids that do not know how to tie there shoe laces. All black shoe is good for rough playing at recess. My son says they’re comfortable