Reinventa il significato di identità personale. Per celebrare la comunità LGBTQIA+, questa nuova versione della nostra icona rivoluzionaria rende omaggio al movimento e alla fluidità. I vivaci Swoosh sovrapposti donano energia al tuo look, la colorazione sfumata reinventa il tradizionale design arcobaleno, mentre il materiale luccicante simile alla seta dona un look intramontabile al tuo look. Una scarpa che vorrai indossare più e più volte, grintosa e pensata per essere vista proprio come te.
LukášP630049716 - 29 set 2022
Za mě super bota ! Nike cortez je prostě super !!! Jsem velmi spokojen
Oalian - 21 lug 2022
First off, I love the design. The colors are great, especially the band around the bottom. However, the fit is terrible. It's like, I have two entirely different shoes. The right shoe fits comfortably if not a little small. The left is way too tight in the toe box. This is unfortunately an immediate return for me. Incredibly disappointed that the flagship Be True shoe is not only well after Pride month, but poorly made.