Dicono che se una cosa funziona non bisogna cambiarla. Perfetto. Ecco a te la superstar dello streetwear, aggiornata: Nike Blazer Low '77 Jumbo. Con il look old-school che ami, ora presenta uno Swoosh dal design oversize e lacci voluminosi. La morbida linguetta in schiuma e l'impuntura più spessa accentuano l'iconico look street amatissimo fin dal '77.
4 Stelle
MateuszN447325945 - 28 set 2022
looks very nice and its soooo comfortable, but the tongue is ultra cheap and unfinished, one wash and it will be destroyed, i bought it and the next day i returned it. not that good.
BenoitP - 13 giu 2022
Chaussures de mauvaises qualité. Le cuir ne vas pas jusqu'au bout des doigts de pied. Résultat, les chaussures se trouent à l'avant dans la partie grise qui est dans une matière peu solide type tissu epais. Je les porte depuis 2 mois... Et j'en prends soin. Soient ils rectifient soit ces chaussures sont des chaussures jetables. Tant pour la planète que pour le porte feuille je ne recommande pas. De plus, les chaussures reçues n'étaient pas symétriques au bout. Pr prix je suis très déçu.
06a95fb7-416a-442f-9463-29cde9f6c73f - 15 mag 2022
Love the look of this sneaker, but the tongue looks unfinished and cheap. The sponge padding of the tongue is viewable and looks like it’s exploding out of the sides. Strange design.