Realizzata con materiali riciclati per almeno il 40% del suo peso, Nike Air VaporMax 2021 FK è traspirante e facile da indossare grazie al tessuto Flyknit riciclato ed estremamente elasticizzato e al morbido collare che si modella intorno alla caviglia.Lo Swoosh cucito e la clip sul tallone in TPU riciclato aggiungono un tocco in più a ogni passo, con un'ammortizzazione VaporMax incredibilmente morbida.
Consegna standard gratuita con la tua Membership Nike.
4.5 Stelle
Diyar619908181 - 01 ott 2022
I wear this shoes they are very comfortable and you can run with them very fast
Harrison.10 - 30 set 2022
Just over a year of ownership and they have almost fallen apart. Laces don’t lock anymore, sole falling off of upper and all four plastic covers for rope entry have snapped from friction. Really disappointing as they are so comfy and look great, I may have been unlucky but I won’t be going near this model again.
5271227c-ca5a-4f47-b507-3e85ae9e26d7 - 05 set 2022
My kid pointed me to this vapormax flyknit at the Finish Line store and I'm so glad i bought it.. it is extremely comfortable, lightweight and airy. My feet stay cool and dry all day. It's like wearing socks that can go outdoors!