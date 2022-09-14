Salta al contenuto principale
      Materiali sostenibili

      Nike Air VaporMax 2021 FK

      Scarpa – Donna

      224,99 €

      Valutazione alta
      Bianco/Pure Platinum/Argento metallizzato/Bianco
      Nero/Argento metallizzato/Bianco

      Realizzata con materiali riciclati per almeno il 40% del suo peso, Nike Air VaporMax 2021 FK è traspirante e facile da indossare grazie al tessuto Flyknit riciclato ed estremamente elasticizzato e al morbido collare che si modella intorno alla caviglia. Lo Swoosh cucito e la clip sul tallone in TPU riciclato aggiungono un tocco in più a ogni passo, con un'ammortizzazione VaporMax incredibilmente morbida.

      • Colore mostrato in foto: Nero/Argento metallizzato/Bianco
      • Stile: DC4112-002

      Realizzazione

      • Questo prodotto è stato progettato in modo responsabile con materiali riciclati da scarti industriali e/o di post-consumo. Uno dei passi più importanti nel nostro percorso verso l'annullamento degli sprechi e delle emissioni di carbonio consiste nella scelta dei nostri materiali, poiché rappresentano più del 70% dell'impatto di qualsiasi prodotto. Riutilizzando plastica, filati e tessuti esistenti, riduciamo significativamente le emissioni. Il nostro obiettivo è utilizzare quanto più possibile materiali riciclati senza compromettere prestazioni, resistenza e stile.
      • Scopri di più sul percorso di Move to Zero verso zero emissioni e zero rifiuti, compreso il nostro impegno per realizzare i prodotti in modo responsabile e aiutare a proteggere il futuro dell'ambiente in cui viviamo e giochiamo.

      Recensioni (40)

      4.7 Stelle

      • Très bonnes basket mais là bulles ne tiens pas la routes

        3362623763 - 14 set 2022

        De très bonnes basket mais malheureusement leur technologie vapormax n est toujours pas au point c la 3 eme vapormax sur 6 que j ai eu que je renvois car une des bulles d air crevé… et vu le prix des baskets c’est vraiment regrettable. J aurais aimé toutes les conservées étant collectionneur. Au delà de ça pour avoir plusieurs modèles de chez Nike ce sont les plus conformtables des vapormax que je n ai jamais eu le design affiné elles font mal dommage

      • Coloring

        Jaslyn951045935 - 14 lug 2022

        I love the whole style of the vapormax I own 2 pairs but with the grey pair I ordered they looked more brown than grey.When I received them I let Nike know and they offered me a full refund or 15% off my next purchase but I will definitely be purchasing another pair.

      • Love my Vapormax

        14937321808 - 23 mag 2022

        I just purchased these in light grey with red pulls. My left foot was ok but the fight big toe was not so comfy. It’s like one shoe was 1/2 size bigger…if that makes sense. All in all, they are comfortable shoes. Next time I’ll try a size up.