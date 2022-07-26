L'originale cross-trainer del 1987 ora ti consente di passare da uno stile elegante a uno più casual senza batter ciglio. Dettagli come la fascetta sull'avampiede aggiungono un tocco rétro, la pelle si adatta perfettamente al piede e l'ammortizzazione Air assicura un comfort ideale nelle uscite più lunghe. Allora, dove porterai le tue sneakers?
Consegna standard gratuita con la tua Membership Nike.
5 Stelle
AndrewH829331448 - 26 lug 2022
Released in my birth year so I had to pick up. Very comfortable. Never had a low drop sneaker before but I like it. Love the grey colorway. Nike, please make more colors! This is great!
3d2f2723-c99d-49eb-95af-d68fbd69d3f1 - 22 giu 2022
Use these for casual wear bc they are so comfy and stylish, also occasionally wear them for weights in the gym. Overall great shoe.