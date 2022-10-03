Ami il classico look da basket anni Novanta, ma hai un debole per la cultura frenetica delle partite di oggi? Ti presentiamo Air Max TW. Ispirata al prezioso franchise che ha fatto conoscere al mondo l'ammortizzazione Nike Air e ha gettato le basi per l'estetica track-to-street, il design accattivante unisce comfort e moda. Pensata per mettere in risalto qualsiasi calzata, la tomaia leggera unisce linee angolari e organiche per creare un effetto aptico che non tralascia. Le colorazioni a contrasto sono pensate per uno stile facile da abbinare. E se sei pronto per il passo successivo, le 5 finestre sotto il piede aggiungono un tocco up-to-date all'ammortizzazione visibile Air visibile.
3 Stelle
JesuA948296935 - 03 ott 2022
Espero que no sean, el remplazo de las TN.
garynathans156884867 - 01 ott 2022
I’m sure Nike tw is far from new and they had a tw range in the 80’s. The 80’s ones were cross trainers and on first impressions were much better. Just facts.
Emily A. - 29 set 2022
I’m a huge fan of Nike’s retro-styled sneakers and often find myself trawling through the secondary market to find OG colourways, however this brand-new model ticks all the boxes. The sleek stylings and well-composed colourway are a match made in heaven and let’s not forget the fact that these are one of the most comfortable kicks I’ve stepped into in recent years. As a hardcore sneakerhead it’s hard not to notice the ’90s influence, which is a massive yes from me. Excited to see further colourways drop!