      Materiali sostenibili

      Nike Air Max Pre-Day

      Scarpa - Donna

      139,99 €

      Con il look classico delle leggendarie scarpe da running Nike trasportato in un nuovo mondo, Nike Air Max Pre-Day sfoggia un look scattante per stare al passo con il mondo di oggi.Vero richiamo al passato con un design realizzato con in materiale riciclato per almeno il 20% sul peso, sfoggia un look rétro ispirato alla pista di atletica.Una nuova finestra Air dà energia al look, mescolando uno stile che fa girare la testa e un'ammortizzazione incredibilmente morbida.

      • Colore mostrato in foto: Nero/Argento metallizzato/Bianco
      • Stile: DC4025-001

      Realizzazione

      • Questo prodotto è stato progettato in modo responsabile con materiali riciclati da scarti industriali e/o di post-consumo. Uno dei passi più importanti nel nostro percorso verso l'annullamento degli sprechi e delle emissioni di carbonio consiste nella scelta dei nostri materiali, poiché rappresentano più del 70% dell'impatto di qualsiasi prodotto. Riutilizzando plastica, filati e tessuti esistenti, riduciamo significativamente le emissioni. Il nostro obiettivo è utilizzare quanto più possibile materiali riciclati senza compromettere prestazioni, resistenza e stile.
      • Scopri di più sul percorso di Move to Zero verso zero emissioni e zero rifiuti, compreso il nostro impegno per realizzare i prodotti in modo responsabile e aiutare a proteggere il futuro dell'ambiente in cui viviamo e giochiamo.

      Recensioni (9)

      4.7 Stelle

      • Comfortable & stylish, but be careful in the rain!

        MorganT381505786 - 10 feb 2022

        I really love these shoes as my favorite color is purple and they are super comfortable. The only problem is that the soles aren't great on wet/slippery surfaces so you can easily slip if it has been raining. These shoes are more meant for wearing indoors so I suggest to wear different ones if you will be doing activities outside especially on rainy days!

      • so dope

        J U. - 26 gen 2022

        this air max line is amazing for men and women i have a pair and my girl has a pair and we love them the womens are a little more stylish but the mens also have some dope color ways. nike nailed this line

      • Best Shoe

        DR59017070 - 14 gen 2022

        My absolute favorite running/gym shoe! Light weight and has the perfect support I needed in my arch. I only wish they offered more colorful varieties…I went and ordered the green ones from the mens! Oh the size runs true to my other size 8 Nike shoes.