Ispirata alle scarpe da running Nike dei primi anni '90, Nike Air Max IVO offre l'elasticità dell'unità Air su 3 lati senza rinunciare a uno stile da capogiro. Con ammortizzazione Air Max e intersuola in morbida schiuma, il comfort non si ferma mai. A completare il look, la tomaia multistrato comprende mesh traspirante, strati esterni in morbida pelle e tessuto antistrappo per un look moderno e facile da abbinare.
5 Stelle
A R. - 22 ott 2020
Von der Bestellung bis zur Lieferung alles super . Sehr schöne Schuhe
Markv324782893 - 01 ott 2020
Geweldige schoen, pasvorm top, kwaliteit top, prijs top. Maar het is Nike hè dus altijd top!
Stephenr26080412 - 24 lug 2020
I always buy Nike there great trainers and fit lovely would recommend