      Materiali sostenibili

      Nike Air Max Flyknit Racer

      Scarpa – Uomo

      159,99 €

      Ghost Green/Pink Blast/Photo Blue/Nero
      Pure Platinum/Bianco/Pure Platinum/Nero
      Nero/Bianco

      Per rendere omaggio alla leggenda e all'innovazione, abbiamo creato Nike Air Max Flyknit Racer unendo 2 icone (una vecchia e una nuova) per andare oltre ogni aspettativa La tecnologia Flyknit, estremamente leggera e ariosa, si unisce al comfort estremo dell'ammortizzazione Air Max. Allaccia le scarpe e passa a loro la parola.

      • Colore mostrato in foto: Pure Platinum/Bianco/Pure Platinum/Nero
      • Stile: DJ6106-002

      Taglia/misura e fit

      • Calzata ampia; ti consigliamo di ordinare una mezza misura in meno

      Spedizione e resi gratuiti

      Consegna standard gratuita con la tua Membership Nike.

      Realizzazione

      • Questo prodotto è stato progettato in modo responsabile con materiali riciclati da scarti industriali e/o di post-consumo. Uno dei passi più importanti nel nostro percorso verso l'annullamento degli sprechi e delle emissioni di carbonio consiste nella scelta dei nostri materiali, poiché rappresentano più del 70% dell'impatto di qualsiasi prodotto. Riutilizzando plastica, filati e tessuti esistenti, riduciamo significativamente le emissioni. Il nostro obiettivo è utilizzare quanto più possibile materiali riciclati senza compromettere prestazioni, resistenza e stile.
      • Scopri di più sul percorso di Move to Zero verso zero emissioni e zero rifiuti, compreso il nostro impegno per realizzare i prodotti in modo responsabile e aiutare a proteggere il futuro dell'ambiente in cui viviamo e giochiamo.

      Recensioni (28)

      4.2 Stelle

      • Best workout shoe

        Sammy22 - 22 set 2022

        This has got to be the best running shoe on the market. The material is perfect if you tend to sweat while running so no odor stays. Also very easy to clean the material if needed. They fit true to size but i do have to say the only downside with these is they do take a little bit more time to put on but no issue. These are the most comfortable shoe I own so definitely worth it.

        Articolo ricevuto gratuitamente o recensito nell'ambito della partecipazione a un sorteggio o concorso a premi.
        #productsprovidedbynike

      • The best of both worlds

        Rue - 22 set 2022

        This shoe is the perfect blend of the Nike pre day and Nike fly knit runner. It was immediately comfy as you slide it on. ZERO Break-in required. Insanely comfortable and ready to rock right out of the box. It does run a tad long but wide footers will need the 1/2 upsize to feel comfortable in the already luxurious silhouette. It rivals the Pegasus and offers a solid base for anyone looking to do some serious running or recovery running. The midsole is insanely comfortable and the air max unit is bouncier than expected since it isn’t caged. The laces hold well and the fly knit doesn’t seem like it will fall apart. The waffle tread system is perfect to keep you locked in and locked down.

        Articolo ricevuto gratuitamente o recensito nell'ambito della partecipazione a un sorteggio o concorso a premi.
        #productsprovidedbynike

      • Quality Comfort

        Jamal - 22 set 2022

        The fit of the shoes are extremely form fitting. The shoe fits like a glove and is comfortable for my cardio needs. The design of the shoes is unique, I usually stay away from mesh shoes, but this was well thought out in its color scheme. The mesh like material makes the shoe very breathable, so even on hot day of walking outside, my feet stayed cool. Definitely can wear this shoes all day and is versatile for exercising and casual enough for work. The the thing I liked best about the shoe is the color scheme, the checkered black,white,gray gives it a mild appearance but stands out because of the mesh design.

        Articolo ricevuto gratuitamente o recensito nell'ambito della partecipazione a un sorteggio o concorso a premi.
        #productsprovidedbynike