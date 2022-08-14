Salta al contenuto principale
      Materiali sostenibili

      Nike Air Max Dawn

      Scarpa – Uomo

      119,99 €

      Valutazione alta
      Sail/Coconut Milk/Bianco
      Bianco/Nero/University Gold/Gorge Green

      Realizzata in materiali riciclati per almeno il 20% del suo peso, Nike Air Max Dawn è una scarpa che affonda le sue radici nel design da atletica. La morbida pelle scamosciata e il tessuto traspirante fondono look vintage da running e un design moderno. L'intersuola in morbida schiuma è inclinata sul tallone per una maggiore energia, mentre il motivo della suola offre una trazione che non dimentica lo stile. Inoltre, l'ammortizzazione Air offre una sensazione piacevole.

      • Colore mostrato in foto: Bianco/Nero/University Gold/Gorge Green
      • Stile: DM0013-101

      Spedizione e resi gratuiti

      Consegna standard gratuita con la tua Membership Nike.

      Realizzazione

      • Questo prodotto è stato progettato in modo responsabile con materiali riciclati da scarti industriali e/o di post-consumo. Uno dei passi più importanti nel nostro percorso verso l'annullamento degli sprechi e delle emissioni di carbonio consiste nella scelta dei nostri materiali, poiché rappresentano più del 70% dell'impatto di qualsiasi prodotto. Riutilizzando plastica, filati e tessuti esistenti, riduciamo significativamente le emissioni. Il nostro obiettivo è utilizzare quanto più possibile materiali riciclati senza compromettere prestazioni, resistenza e stile.
      • Scopri di più sul percorso di Move to Zero verso zero emissioni e zero rifiuti, compreso il nostro impegno per realizzare i prodotti in modo responsabile e aiutare a proteggere il futuro dell'ambiente in cui viviamo e giochiamo.

      Recensioni (25)

      4.2 Stelle

      • A bit much

        Chunky - 14 ago 2022

        The shoe was not what I expected, with all of the material on the bottom which would appear to be cushioning I thought the shoe would be way more comfortable. Instead the shoe just looks clunky and feels stiff when wearing. The one positive is that they do fit nice and the design on the top of the foot is fashionable.

        Articolo ricevuto gratuitamente o recensito nell'ambito della partecipazione a un sorteggio o concorso a premi.
        #productsprovidedbynike

      • Outstanding Future/Retro Comfort

        FA110 - 14 ago 2022

        I was skeptical these shoes would be comfortable but they're lightweight, easy for walking, and have some great retro/future styling with a nice silhouette.

      • Great sneakers

        Joe - 13 lug 2022

        This show is comfortable and looks great on feet. You get a great shoe at a moderate price. Would recommend to friends.

        Articolo ricevuto gratuitamente o recensito nell'ambito della partecipazione a un sorteggio o concorso a premi.
        #productsprovidedbynike