Con un design elegante e sportivo, Nike Air Max AP unisce il passato e il presente in un comfort di prima classe. I dettagli ispirati alla tradizione richiamano Air Max 97, mentre la tomaia essenziale e la morbida intersuola assicurano un tocco attuale. Il design a basso profilo, con morbido collare imbottito, mesh traspirante e sottopiede confortevole è perfetto per essere indossato con qualsiasi outfit.
4.1 Stelle
4cbd17f0-daba-48e2-90d8-5b014209f091 - 30 mag 2022
Always had Air Max shoes but these are very comfortable and I dig the looks of the shoe as a whole. You can style up or down with these. Nike hit the nail on the head with these now it’s time for some different color ways!
a2c0a72f-7770-4000-b696-e0e6589910be - 19 mag 2022
It's a pretty cool shoes. I love it. They used good material.
4789294996 - 22 apr 2022
These shoes were VERY comfortable, until the air leaked out of both shoes! I bought the shoes in January of 2022 and by April the air had leaked out of them. The insole was like a memory foam, which I loved! However, when the air leaked out of both shoes, they squeaked when I walked and got very annoying.