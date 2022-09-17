Nike Air Max 95 Essential sfoggia dettagli di design ispirati al corpo umano. L’intersuola rappresenta la colonna vertebrale, gli inserti graduati sono i muscoli, gli occhielli dei lacci sono le costole e il mesh sulla tomaia è la pelle.
4.3 Stelle
john867322083 - 17 set 2022
Bad Shoes the sides and the soles were after peeling off after only using for several months Most likely the worst shoe I've ever had definitely will not recommend these if your looking for something for daily use
2944a0bb-0d52-4d5a-96c6-b68b68cd0c0a - 07 set 2022
this is the best and most comfortable model, but after six months the sole crumbles and becomes completely unusable. I hope it was a defect in the foam in my lot, and not all sneakers have this problem, but any way it's unacceptable
S U. - 03 feb 2022
Sadly not a good fit...Will reorder