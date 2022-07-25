Salta al contenuto principale
      Nike Air Max 90 Futura

      Scarpa – Donna

      159,99 €

      Valutazione alta
      Sanddrift/Hemp/Rose Whisper/Sanddrift
      Bianco/Bianco/Bianco/Bianco
      Summit White/Light Bone/Phantom/Summit White
      Summit White/Pure Platinum/Football Grey/Wolf Grey
      Summit White/Barely Rose/Pink Oxford/Light Soft Pink

      Nike Air Max 90 Futura reinventa l'icona di Air sotto i tuoi occhi, dal design al testing allo stile. Il bordo seghettato sulla punta e lo Swoosh parzialmente fluttuante aggiungono un tocco di lusso raffinato. La morbida imbottitura intorno alla caviglia si unisce all'affidabile ammortizzazione Air per un comfort di prima classe. Divertente, confortevole e sportiva è tutto ciò che puoi desiderare.

      • Colore mostrato in foto: Summit White/Light Bone/Phantom/Summit White
      • Stile: DM9922-102

      Recensioni (24)

      4.5 Stelle

      • Wolkjes.

        astrids282270893 - 25 lug 2022

        Ik ben een enorme pietlut met de pasvorm van schoenen, maar deze zitten echt geweldig. Ze zitten als een kussentje om je voet heen, aan alle kanten. Stevig maar toch zacht. En ze staan aan de voet trouwens 10x vetter dan op de productfoto's. Ik heb ze een halve maat groter dan mijn nike air forces.

      • Still on the fence

        Mel86 - 11 lug 2022

        The shoes look very nice. I wore these to an outdoor fair and the tongue rubbed and was uncomfortable. The tongue is bully and long and the shoe rubbed against Ankles. However, I didn’t have on socks so that Be the issue so I am Keeping shoes and trying them again. I did get Compliments on them. The insoles were comfy Also.

      • Nike Air Max 90 Futura

        Jocey - 11 lug 2022

        These are the perfect neutral sneakers for every fit! The Air Max 90 Futura run true to size and are crazy lightweight and comfortable. It features an updated air max design with a classic feel but they feel light on the feet unlike previous air max. Its updated larger tongue gives the Futura a modern update while keeping a classic design. They are super comfortable to wear all day with jeans or sweats. These are by far my favorite Air Max, Nike came correct with this lightweight neutral classic!

