Non c'è niente di altrettanto confortevole. Nulla di altrettanto affidabile. Nike Air Max 90 resta fedele alle sue origini grazie all'iconica suola con motivo waffle, agli strati esterni cuciti e ai classici dettagli in TPU sui sottocchielli. I colori a contrasto donano un look e una calzata attuali.
5 Stelle
KatarzynaT824677028 - 27 giu 2022
Są piękne!
JasonS - 04 giu 2022
These AM 90’s are tight all the way around. Fire color-blocking (not for everyone I’m sure). Quality materials. And comfortable right out the box. Most AM 90’s released in the past two years have been cheaply built, so it’s good to see this standard is still there. If you want what you pay for steer towards NRG’s, Athletic Club’s, and Premium releases.