      Air Jordan 1 Zoom Air Comfort

      Scarpa – Donna

      159,99 €

      Valutazione alta
      Venice/Venice/Sail
      Fire Red/Hot Curry/Bianco/Fire Red

      Air Jordan 1 Zoom Air Comfort assicura un comfort incredibile. Rifinita per rendere una delle sneakers più iconiche di sempre ancora più facile da indossare, unisce pelle pieno fiore sulla tomaia con una fodera confortevole e ammortizzazione reattiva.

      • Colore mostrato in foto: Fire Red/Hot Curry/Bianco/Fire Red
      • Stile: CT0979-603

      Recensioni (34)

      4.7 Stelle

      • Great for dancing!

        SarahJ574655465 - 28 ago 2022

        These are my first ever pair of Air Jordan's and I am pleased that I indulged myself in paying the cost for these as they are the best pair of trainers that I have danced in. I suffer from osteoarthritis in both knees, have no ACL or ligaments in my left knee, dance 4-5 times a week, these Jordans feel like I'm dancing on air and I have no pain at all afterwards. Have to convince my credit card to purchase some more!

      • Nice and soft

        15749685786 - 05 lug 2022

        I got these on first release. They're pretty comfortable but almost too "loose" for lack of a better word. Leather is really nice and soft. Definitely worth paying retail!

      • Perfect!

        b9cd5d4c-cdda-4e75-8175-0fb07a5616bf - 02 lug 2022

        These are my first pair of Jordan’s and I am very happy that I got them! Very comfortable and the color is amazing, it will go with every outfit.