      Air Jordan 1 Elevate Low SE

      Scarpa - Donna

      139,99 €

      Sii sempre all'altezza con uno stile che vola. Questa scarpa aggiorna la magia dell'icona originale con suola platform e silhouette a taglio basso. L'ammortizzazione Air assicura una calzata rialzata, mentre la pelle elegante con colori a contrasto aggiunge un tocco di interesse visivo.

      • Colore mostrato in foto: Nero/Sail/Gym Red
      • Stile: DQ1823-006

      Spedizione e resi gratuiti

      Consegna standard gratuita con la tua Membership Nike.

      Recensioni (4)

      5 Stelle

      • Fire!!!

        ayannai - 30 lug 2022

        I purchased the AJ 1 Elevate Low Cement Grey/White/Varsity Maize DH7004-017 and the AJ 1 Elevate Low SE Black/Sail/Gym Red DQ1823-006 on other sites. I don't even wear Jordans like that, but these lows are so dope and the quality is superb!!!

      • 97722669-48ad-4287-921b-1a601513d610 - 25 mag 2022

        I look cool now

      • These Shoes Are Fire!

        14906026998 - 14 mar 2022

        I bought these for my teenage daughter and she loves them! They are true to size, comfortable and the colorway is fire!