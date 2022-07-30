Salta al contenuto principale
|

I termini più ricercati

Suggerimenti principali

      Air Jordan 1 Elevate Low

      Scarpa – Donna

      139,99 €

      Grigio scuro/Sail/Varsity Red
      Bianco/Sail/Midnight Navy
      Cement Grey/Bianco/Varsity Maize
      Bianco/Sail/Dark Beetroot

      Sii sempre all'altezza con uno stile che vola. Questa scarpa aggiorna la magia dell'icona originale con suola platform e silhouette a taglio basso. L'ammortizzazione Air assicura una calzata rialzata, mentre la pelle elegante con colori a contrasto aggiunge un tocco di interesse visivo.

      • Colore mostrato in foto: Bianco/Sail/Dark Beetroot
      • Stile: DH7004-161

      Spedizione e resi gratuiti

      Consegna standard gratuita con la tua Membership Nike.

      Recensioni (2)

      5 Stelle

      • Fire!!!

        ayannai - 30 lug 2022

        I purchased the AJ 1 Elevate Low Cement Grey/White/Varsity Maize DH7004-017 and the AJ 1 Elevate Low SE Black/Sail/Gym Red DQ1823-006 on other sites. I don't even wear Jordans like that, but these lows are so dope and the quality is superb!!!

      • JuliaS452462781 - 02 mar 2022

        Idealne!