Salta al contenuto principale
|

I termini più ricercati

Suggerimenti principali

      Nike Air Force 1 Mid QS

      Scarpa – Uomo

      139,99 €

      Bianco/Ale Brown/Beach/Total Orange
      Bianco/Midnight Navy/Bianco/University Red
      Crea il tuo prodotto personalizzato con Nike By You

      Per celebrare ciò di cui non possiamo fare a meno, questa versione dell'originale da basket è perfetta per essere indossata sia dentro che fuori dal campo. Unendo simpatici Swoosh all'elegante finitura metallizzata, questa scarpa offre una rivisitazione di un classico molto amato: ispirazione vintage, fattura anni Ottanta, dettagli che catturano l'attenzione e stile vincente. Apri la scatola e lasciati trasportare.

      • Colore mostrato in foto: Bianco/Ale Brown/Beach/Total Orange
      • Stile: DH5623-100

      Spedizione e resi gratuiti

      Consegna standard gratuita con la tua Membership Nike.

      Recensioni (1)

      5 Stelle

      • They look even better than I thought

        ef3fcc10-0588-454d-8fcb-4da18c68c8ae - 04 mag 2022

        This pair surpass my expectations, I am 10 US size but I had try on air force before in a store so I knew they are tight so I recommend to consider you may need a higher size then normal, I ordered a 10.5 and they fit me good.