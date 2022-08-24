La fattura che richiama gli anni Ottanta, i dettagli audaci e lo stile ispirato al basket si aggiungono alla morbida imbottitura intorno alla caviglia e alla chiusura a strappo. E come se non bastasse, la pelle nabuk vellutata e la pelle scamosciata sintetica donano una finitura esclusiva.
Consegna standard gratuita con la tua Membership Nike.
4 Stelle
EmilyS973587410 - 24 ago 2022
I am usually a size 7W and I ordered a 4.5M which fits great. These run about a full size big for me! The material is soft and I love the brown and off white tones together. For a mid top they are pretty comfortable but can feel tight on the top of the foot. I assume once I break them in more they will get better!