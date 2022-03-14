Nike Air Force 1 Mid '07 racchiude tutto ciò che ti aspetti: strati esterni ben delineati, dettagli grintosi e la giusta dose di brillantezza per far risplendere il tuo stile.Il collare imbottito a taglio alto con classica chiusura a strappo aggiunge un comfort ispirato alla tradizione del basket.L'ammortizzazione Nike Air nel tallone garantisce prestazioni e comfort.
I wasn’t initially looking for high’s but this shoe kept selling out across all fits and I haven’t been disappointed with these. Great shoes that generate compliments and jealous glances alike :) I still want these in mids and lows I love em!
J I. - 10 gen 2022
Las zapatillas me encanta son muy cómodas y se ven perfectas para vestir. El único inconveniente es que no deis un descuento dentro de la caja para las próximas compras como otras compañías hacen que es un gancho para provocar más ventas y los clientes compren más y yo lo que veo también es que hos quedáis enseguida sin tallas. Pero estoy muy contento con ellas.
R A. - 07 gen 2022
Schuhgröße stimmt zu meiner FußGrösse. Sehr komfortabel und sieht gut aus! Gut abwaschbar.