Cattura l'attenzione di tutti con questo nuovo aggiornamento di un originale da basket. Unendo il comfort del parquet allo stile per il tempo libero, un caleidoscopio di colori vivaci e grafiche divertenti (tra cui uno Swoosh sorridente), questo modello aggiorna un classico degli anni Ottanta con uno stile creativo inconfondibile in qualsiasi situazione.
Consegna standard gratuita con la tua Membership Nike.
3.7 Stelle
e7be94f3-da16-48cf-970a-72c1950e5477 - 18 set 2022
Goood
Eliza Jane MetherallR - 24 lug 2022
Worn once by our son in the city for a walk and the material is already torn where it meets the leather near the laces. Not the usual quality one expects from Nike. These are shoes aimed for children, by a sporting goods company, yet can’t withstand a walk in the city.
JuandiZ811752821 - 03 lug 2022
Juste un petit problème lorsque je mets mes chaussures l'arrière se plisse un peu. Sinon elle me conviennent parfaitement je recommande ce produit.