Salta al contenuto principale
|

I termini più ricercati

Suggerimenti principali

      Nike Air Force 1 Fontanka

      Scarpa – Donna

      129,99 €

      Lasciati travolgere da una nuova ondata di comfort e stile con Nike Air Force 1 Fontanka, l'originale da basket che elimina il confine tra alta moda e stile per il tempo libero. Con uno stile d'impatto che unisce intersuola rialzata, suola reinventata, tomaia a strati con morbida pelle scamosciata e cuciture intricate, abbraccia il caos creativo degli ambienti underground. Come se non bastasse, l'elemento in schiuma ultramorbida React sul tallone dona un grintoso look rétro.

      • Colore mostrato in foto: Bianco/Summit White/University Blue
      • Stile: DH1290-101

      Taglia/misura e fit

      • Fit ampio; ti consigliamo di ordinare una mezza taglia in meno

      Spedizione e resi gratuiti

      Consegna standard gratuita con la tua Membership Nike.

      Recensioni (6)

      3.7 Stelle

      • zklamání

        Anastasiia284082646 - 24 set 2022

        když si něco koupím v tomto obchodě, doufám v pohodlí a kvalitu. Ale dostala jen velkou cenu a špatnou kvalitu.

      • I love these shoes!!!

        BellaA677781676 - 20 set 2022

        If you're looking for good-looking shoes, I'd definitely recommend them. It fits true to size and is very stylish.

      • Bad quality

        b23afe9d-6f1b-4a5b-90ba-70eb7d453339 - 17 lug 2022

        I bought my sneakers less than a month ago and it already looks like I've been using it for two years. The quality is not good, and I also had to switch to a smaller size. Unfortunately I don't recommend it.