      Materiali sostenibili

      Nike Air Force 1 '07 Next Nature

      Scarpa – Donna

      119,99 €

      Valutazione alta

      Niente falli, si gioca! Realizzato per almeno il 20% del suo peso in materiali riciclati, il modello originale che ha scritto la storia delle sneakers è aggiornato con pelle sintetica.

      • Colore mostrato in foto: Bianco/Nero/Argento metallizzato/Bianco
      • Stile: DC9486-101

      Realizzazione

      • Questo prodotto è stato progettato in modo responsabile con materiali riciclati da scarti industriali e/o di post-consumo. Uno dei passi più importanti nel nostro percorso verso l'annullamento degli sprechi e delle emissioni di carbonio consiste nella scelta dei nostri materiali, poiché rappresentano più del 70% dell'impatto di qualsiasi prodotto. Riutilizzando plastica, filati e tessuti esistenti, riduciamo significativamente le emissioni. Il nostro obiettivo è utilizzare quanto più possibile materiali riciclati senza compromettere prestazioni, resistenza e stile.
      • Scopri di più sul percorso di Move to Zero verso zero emissioni e zero rifiuti, compreso il nostro impegno per realizzare i prodotti in modo responsabile e aiutare a proteggere il futuro dell'ambiente in cui viviamo e giochiamo.

      Recensioni (48)

      4.7 Stelle

      • Comfy, light shoe!

        Lvalle16 - 21 mag 2022

        I really like, still do these shoes! Their fairly light compared to others and the fit is good. I can’t say I really love the colors but again, this is more for function than style for me. I’m a mom of 4, so I need a sneaker that’s light and great for running after little ones! I’ve worn them multiple times all day and at first, it did take some breaking in to but honestly, that’s all shoes for me usually. Wouldn’t change anything except better color options.

      • Average comfort

        AF1 - 20 mag 2022

        The style is as expected. Cute and sporty. The comfort is average, they are a little stiff and rub the back of my heels.

      • Love these shoes

        Rachel - 19 mag 2022

        I absolutely love these shoes. I get complimented on them all the time. They are so comfy and go great with any outfit.

