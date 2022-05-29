Salta al contenuto principale
      Nike Air Force 1 '07

      Scarpa – Uomo

      119,99 €

      La leggenda continua a risplendere con Nike Air Force 1 '07. Questo modello OG da basket rivisita un classico molto amato con resistenti strati esterni cuciti, finiture essenziali e il giusto tocco di visibilità.

      • Colore mostrato in foto: Bianco/Summit White/Magma Orange/Nero
      • Stile: DV6483-100

      Recensioni (5)

      5 Stelle

      • KasjanS - 29 mag 2022

        I must admit and thus agree with my predecessors that this pair of shoes does indeed smell nice.

      • RobertK - 19 mag 2022

        My wife loves the smell

      • Parfait !

        BaptisteP - 14 mag 2022

        Taille un peu grand, mais a part ça parfait super confortable, impeccable.