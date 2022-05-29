La leggenda continua a risplendere con Nike Air Force 1 '07. Questo modello OG da basket rivisita un classico molto amato con resistenti strati esterni cuciti, finiture essenziali e il giusto tocco di visibilità.
5 Stelle
KasjanS - 29 mag 2022
I must admit and thus agree with my predecessors that this pair of shoes does indeed smell nice.
RobertK - 19 mag 2022
My wife loves the smell
BaptisteP - 14 mag 2022
Taille un peu grand, mais a part ça parfait super confortable, impeccable.