Salta al contenuto principale
|

I termini più ricercati

Suggerimenti principali

      Nike Air Force 1 '07

      Scarpa – Uomo

      119,99 €

      Valutazione alta
      Bianco/Bianco
      Crea il tuo prodotto personalizzato con Nike By You

      La leggenda continua a risplendere con Nike Air Force 1 '07, l'edizione originale da basket che rivisita un classico molto amato: strati esterni resistenti con impunture, finiture essenziali e il giusto tocco di lucentezza per valorizzarti al meglio.

      • Colore mostrato in foto: Bianco/Bianco
      • Stile: CW2288-111

      Spedizione e resi gratuiti

      Consegna standard gratuita con la tua Membership Nike.

      Recensioni (829)

      4.8 Stelle

      • LuisEnriqueC626516920 - 25 set 2022

        good.

      • the perfect shoe

        ΘανάσηςΧ574154750 - 23 set 2022

        its so comfortable so nice on the feet and so beautiful shoe it goes with everything but for me personally i would like the other tongue the soft one not this one with leather

      • Can never go wrong with a fresh pair of air forces

        e78814d4-a22c-4da2-af69-b16e168c5237 - 17 set 2022

        Can never go wrong with a fresh pair of air forces. I would recommend purchasing the crease protector, true air force 1 heads know what I'm talking about.