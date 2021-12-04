Veloce, robusta e perfetta sia in città che nei deserti, nei canyon e sulle montagne, Nike ACG Mountain Fly Low è pronta a seguirti in qualsiasi situazione.La leggera tomaia in tessuto antistrappo e materiale sintetico è resistente e traspirante, mentre il sistema di allacciatura facile da chiudere offre una personalizzazione rapida anche in movimento.Il battistrada in gomma morbida offre una trazione ispirata agli spuntoni di roccia, mentre la suola in morbida schiuma Nike React dona un comfort assoluto che ti permette di macinare chilometri in città o saltare tra le rocce del Joshua Tree.
4.8 Stelle
D I. - 04 dic 2021
Ze zitten lekker en ik vind ze mooi. Ze zijn wel wat breed. Koop ze een half maat groter dan je normale maat in verband met de gevulde enkel rand.
Vassiliki C. - 20 ott 2021
Though a bit tight in the area of the metatarsal, it's an excellent shoe for long walks in the mountains and in the city as well. I certainly recommend it.
M A. - 14 ott 2021
maravilla