      Nike ACG Lowcate

      Scarpa

      109,99 €

      Nero/Nero/Wolf Grey/Cool Grey
      Wolf Grey/Indigo Burst/Photon Dust/Bright Crimson
      Light Iron Ore/Summit White/Volt/Malachite

      Dalla città allo sterrato, continua a macinare chilometri con questa scarpa classica su qualsiasi terreno. Progettata e collaudata nelle terre selvagge del Pacifico nord-occidentale, la tomaia in materiale misto unisce resistenza e stile essenziale. Il battistrada in gomma (e il motivo con tasselli ad alta resistenza) garantisce aderenza su superfici scivolose e rocciose, così potrai muoverti in qualsiasi direzione.

      • Colore mostrato in foto: Nero/Nero/Wolf Grey/Cool Grey
      • Stile: DM8019-002

      Recensioni (4)

      4.8 Stelle

      • Three shoes in one?

        PatrickW489286821 - 20 ago 2022

        The sturdiness of my Danner hikers, the fit of my favorite Puma Californias, and the looks of a pair of Stan Smiths. Love at first sight and my feet like them too.

      • Just what I needed!

        1lakerfans - 10 ago 2022

        Very sturdy and comfortable. I needed support for Hallux rigidus. These did the job!

      • Not All Conditions

        rioman - 02 ago 2022

        When I think of ACG I think of element fighting materials. Definitely not waterproof. Not even water resistant. I was using the hose hit the top of the shoes & water got in right above where my toes are located. I am torn I like the look of them for sure. Comfortable for sure. I usually wear a 9.5 in Nike's but the 10 fit better. Love the purple & the brown.