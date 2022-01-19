Celebra i grandi spazi aperti e fai sporcare i piedi con la scarpa Nike ACG Air Mowabb.A celebrazione del suo 30° anno, il leggendario design da trekking offre il vantaggio dell'ammortizzazione Air sotto il piede, della tecnologia Huarache sul tallone e dell'intersuola effetto macchiettato per offrirti comfort e stile inconfondibili.La tomaia in morbida pelle nabuk offre maggiore resistenza, mentre il collare elasticizzato personalizza la calzata.Allacciala e parti per la tua prossima avventura.
3 Stelle
patriceL481088329 - 19 gen 2022
I bought this pair of shoes in 45 under some advice. But that was a mistake as I think normal size (44 for me) or half a size up but no more would have been fine. So returned. Otherwise the material seems a little stiff to me, maybe due to the fact that they are new and of average comfort. Regarding the color (beige) it corresponds well to the photo.