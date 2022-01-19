Salta al contenuto principale
|

I termini più ricercati

Suggerimenti principali

      Nike ACG Air Mowabb

      Scarpa

      169,99 €

      Off Noir/Nero/Olive Grey
      Limestone/Khaki/Sandalwood/Reflect Silver

      Celebra i grandi spazi aperti e fai sporcare i piedi con la scarpa Nike ACG Air Mowabb.A celebrazione del suo 30° anno, il leggendario design da trekking offre il vantaggio dell'ammortizzazione Air sotto il piede, della tecnologia Huarache sul tallone e dell'intersuola effetto macchiettato per offrirti comfort e stile inconfondibili.La tomaia in morbida pelle nabuk offre maggiore resistenza, mentre il collare elasticizzato personalizza la calzata.Allacciala e parti per la tua prossima avventura.

      • Colore mostrato in foto: Limestone/Khaki/Sandalwood/Reflect Silver
      • Stile: DM0840-200

      Spedizione e resi gratuiti

      Consegna standard gratuita con la tua Membership Nike.

      Recensioni (1)

      3 Stelle

      • attention to the size.

        patriceL481088329 - 19 gen 2022

        I bought this pair of shoes in 45 under some advice. But that was a mistake as I think normal size (44 for me) or half a size up but no more would have been fine. So returned. Otherwise the material seems a little stiff to me, maybe due to the fact that they are new and of average comfort. Regarding the color (beige) it corresponds well to the photo.