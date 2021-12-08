Scendi in campo nella massima sicurezza con i parastinchi Nike Charge. Il guscio robusto crea una copertura a basso profilo ed è dotato di un supporto in schiuma per il massimo comfort.
Consegna standard gratuita con la tua Membership Nike.
4.2 Stelle
Martin C. - 08 dic 2021
Bought these for my son who’s 10 but quite tall. The medium fits him well and he’s very happy with them.
AHMADGIB - 16 apr 2021
its a little bit too small i advice to take on size bigger than your usual size
K A. - 02 gen 2021
Al jaren is dit model scheenbeschermer favoriet.