      L'avventura chiama.I pantaloni Nike ACG rispondono alla sfida grazie al tessuto leggero realizzato con fibre di nylon riciclate al 100%.Pensati per il freddo che non ti aspetti nelle giornate calde, sono facili da riporre quando non vengono utilizzati oppure puoi aprire le zip sui bordi per una traspirabilità semplice e immediata.Dettagli discreti richiamano i coni di cenere, naturali conseguenze della lava raffreddata dei famosi vulcani delle Hawaii.

      • Colore mostrato in foto: Off Noir/Dark Smoke Grey/Summit White
      • Stile: DB1134-045

      Taglia/misura e fit

      • Altezza: 188 cm; taglia indossata: M
      • Standard fit per uno stile confortevole

      Realizzazione

      • Il nylon riciclato nei prodotti Nike proviene da una varietà di materiali, tra cui tappeti riciclati e reti da pesca usate. Il nylon viene pulito, ordinato e trasformato in fiocchi prima di essere sottoposto a processi di riciclaggio chimici o meccanici per creare nuovi filati in nylon riciclato.
      • Gli indumenti che utilizzano materiali in nylon riciclato riducono le emissioni di carbonio fino al 50% rispetto al nylon vergine.
      • Scopri di più sul percorso di Move to Zero verso zero emissioni e zero rifiuti, compreso il nostro impegno per realizzare i prodotti in modo responsabile e aiutare a proteggere il futuro dell'ambiente in cui viviamo e giochiamo.

      Recensioni (2)

      4.5 Stelle

      • Nice pants, just not very water resistant

        EricFRESH - 15 nov 2021

        I know they don't claim to be but for some reason I thought they were. Just walked 2 miles in a crazy rain storm and my Tuff Nugets coat kept my top dry, but my legs got soaked in these pants. Still a fan, just need something else for the rain.

      • A WINDBREAKER for your LEGS.

        HIKE_NIKE - 06 lug 2021

        This pant excels at a very specific purpose -- It's essentially a windbreaker for your legs. I keep em'packed up in their pocket when I'm hiking and put them on over my shorts when I stop and cool down. If you use them for their intended purpose you'll love em! So light! If you're looking for something more durable to walk through cacti/heavy brush try the ACG Trail or Cargo pants.