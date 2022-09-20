Salta al contenuto principale
      Materiali sostenibili

      Nike ACG

      Pantaloni trail - Uomo

      109,99 €

      Mars Stone/Nero/Gold Suede
      Velvet Brown/Nero/Khaki

      Con i pantaloni trail Nike ACG potrai affrontare qualsiasi avventura all'aperto. La finitura idrorepellente si unisce a un resistente design antiabrasione per offrirti la massima libertà di movimento su sentieri bagnati e rocciosi. Questo prodotto è realizzato in poliestere e fibre di nylon riciclate per almeno il 75%.

      • Colore mostrato in foto: Mars Stone/Nero/Gold Suede
      • Stile: CV0660-641

      Taglia/misura e fit

      • Altezza: 188 cm; taglia indossata: M
      • Standard fit per uno stile confortevole

      Realizzazione

      • Il nylon riciclato nei prodotti Nike proviene da una varietà di materiali, tra cui tappeti riciclati e reti da pesca usate. Il nylon viene pulito, ordinato e trasformato in fiocchi prima di essere sottoposto a processi di riciclaggio chimici o meccanici per creare nuovi filati in nylon riciclato.
      • Gli indumenti che utilizzano materiali in nylon riciclato riducono le emissioni di carbonio fino al 50% rispetto al nylon vergine.
      • Scopri di più sul percorso di Move to Zero verso zero emissioni e zero rifiuti, compreso il nostro impegno per realizzare i prodotti in modo responsabile e aiutare a proteggere il futuro dell'ambiente in cui viviamo e giochiamo.

      Recensioni (2)

      4.5 Stelle

      • Cool

        14454911656 - 20 set 2022

        Big and baggy like 90s style, on the heavier side. I think it’s perfect for an outer winter pants shell

      • Taille standard

        StephaneG604434022 - 24 giu 2022

        Taille normalement, ne pas se fier aux descriptifs, du Medium pour 1m85 sera beaucoup trop petit. Le medium convient a une personne de 1m72. Sinon rien a redire qualité ACG au rendez-vous.