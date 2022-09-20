Con i pantaloni trail Nike ACG potrai affrontare qualsiasi avventura all'aperto. La finitura idrorepellente si unisce a un resistente design antiabrasione per offrirti la massima libertà di movimento su sentieri bagnati e rocciosi. Questo prodotto è realizzato in poliestere e fibre di nylon riciclate per almeno il 75%.
4.5 Stelle
14454911656 - 20 set 2022
Big and baggy like 90s style, on the heavier side. I think it’s perfect for an outer winter pants shell
StephaneG604434022 - 24 giu 2022
Taille normalement, ne pas se fier aux descriptifs, du Medium pour 1m85 sera beaucoup trop petit. Le medium convient a une personne de 1m72. Sinon rien a redire qualité ACG au rendez-vous.