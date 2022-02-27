Salta al contenuto principale
      Materiali sostenibili

      Nike Dri-FIT Challenger

      Pantaloni da running in maglia - Uomo

      59,99 €

      Smoke Grey
      Nero

      Affronta la tua corsa nel massimo comfort. I pantaloni Nike Dri-FIT Challenger vantano dettagli come tecnologia traspirante e bottoni a pressione per avere sempre a portata di mano i tuoi oggetti. Il fit affusolato elimina qualsiasi intralcio. Questo prodotto è realizzato con fibre di poliestere riciclato al 100%.

      • Colore mostrato in foto: Nero
      • Stile: DD5003-010

      Taglia/misura e fit

      • Altezza: 188 cm; taglia indossata: M
      • Big & tall; altezza: 196 cm; taglia indossata: 2XL
      • Standard fit per uno stile confortevole

      Realizzazione

      • Per i prodotti Nike in poliestere riciclato vengono utilizzate bottiglie di plastica riciclate, che vengono pulite, triturate e convertite in pellet. A loro volta, i pellet vengono trasformati in nuovi filati di alta qualità per creare i nostri prodotti, offrendo prestazioni eccezionali con un impatto ambientale ridotto.
      • Oltre a diminuire gli sprechi, il poliestere riciclato riduce le emissioni di carbonio del 30% circa rispetto al poliestere vergine. Nike salva ogni anno una media di 1 miliardo di bottiglie di plastica da discariche e corsi d'acqua.
      • Scopri di più sul percorso di Move to Zero verso zero emissioni e zero rifiuti, compreso il nostro impegno per realizzare i prodotti in modo responsabile e aiutare a proteggere il futuro dell'ambiente in cui viviamo e giochiamo.

      Recensioni (4)

      5 Stelle

      • Super Laufhose

        LucianS777573086 - 27 feb 2022

        Super Laufhose, könnte aber etwas am Bein länger sein

      • Very happy

        M I. - 31 gen 2022

        I’m very glad that nike has some other sizes like S Tall. It fits perfect

      • O E. - 15 gen 2022

        Great pants and very comfy for gym activity and running also keeps warm. 173cm and normal athletic body - size S