Affronta la tua corsa nel massimo comfort. I pantaloni Nike Dri-FIT Challenger vantano dettagli come tecnologia traspirante e bottoni a pressione per avere sempre a portata di mano i tuoi oggetti. Il fit affusolato elimina qualsiasi intralcio. Questo prodotto è realizzato con fibre di poliestere riciclato al 100%.
5 Stelle
LucianS777573086 - 27 feb 2022
Super Laufhose, könnte aber etwas am Bein länger sein
M I. - 31 gen 2022
I’m very glad that nike has some other sizes like S Tall. It fits perfect
O E. - 15 gen 2022
Great pants and very comfy for gym activity and running also keeps warm. 173cm and normal athletic body - size S