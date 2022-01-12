Solo perché la stagione finisce, non significa che l'allenamento faccia lo stesso.I campioni si vedono nell'off-season, motivo per cui i pantaloni Nike Therma-Fit Academy Winter Warrior sono pensati per assicurarti calore mentre metti a punto il tuo gioco.Questo prodotto è realizzato con fibre di poliestere riciclato al 100%.
4.3 Stelle
M Y. - 12 gen 2022
My son plays basketball and these are great for warm-ups and a random game on the court.
F S. - 05 gen 2022
Fantastic quality and a great fit, I am always large bottoms in Nike and these are a great fit.
E D. - 03 gen 2022
Really comfortable best. I recommend