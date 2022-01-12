Salta al contenuto principale
|

I termini più ricercati

Suggerimenti principali

      Materiali sostenibili

      Nike Therma Fit Academy Winter Warrior

      Pantaloni da calcio in maglia - Uomo

      35,97 €
      54,99 €
      34% di sconto

      Solo perché la stagione finisce, non significa che l'allenamento faccia lo stesso. I campioni si vedono nell'off-season, motivo per cui i pantaloni Nike Therma-Fit Academy Winter Warrior sono pensati per assicurarti calore mentre metti a punto il tuo gioco. Questo prodotto è realizzato con fibre di poliestere riciclato al 100%.

      • Colore mostrato in foto: Blue Void/Volt
      • Stile: DC9142-492

      Taglia/misura e fit

      • Altezza: 186 cm; taglia indossata: M
      • Standard fit per uno stile confortevole

      Spedizione e resi gratuiti

      Consegna standard gratuita con la tua Membership Nike.

      Realizzazione

      • Per i prodotti Nike in poliestere riciclato vengono utilizzate bottiglie di plastica riciclate, che vengono pulite, triturate e convertite in pellet. A loro volta, i pellet vengono trasformati in nuovi filati di alta qualità per creare i nostri prodotti, offrendo prestazioni eccezionali con un impatto ambientale ridotto.
      • Oltre a diminuire gli sprechi, il poliestere riciclato riduce le emissioni di carbonio del 30% circa rispetto al poliestere vergine. Nike salva ogni anno una media di 1 miliardo di bottiglie di plastica da discariche e corsi d'acqua.
      • Scopri di più sul percorso di Move to Zero verso zero emissioni e zero rifiuti, compreso il nostro impegno per realizzare i prodotti in modo responsabile e aiutare a proteggere il futuro dell'ambiente in cui viviamo e giochiamo.

      Recensioni (4)

      4.3 Stelle

      • Great Fit and Look:

        M Y. - 12 gen 2022

        My son plays basketball and these are great for warm-ups and a random game on the court.

      • Great fit, great quality.

        F S. - 05 gen 2022

        Fantastic quality and a great fit, I am always large bottoms in Nike and these are a great fit.

      • E D. - 03 gen 2022

        Really comfortable best. I recommend