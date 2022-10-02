Ci siamo ispirati a Smith Rock per creare i pantaloni cargo Nike ACG Smith Summit, leggeri e resistenti. Il fit ampio può essere convertito in shorts nelle giornate calde. Le numerose tasche sono perfette per tenere a portata di mano i tuoi oggetti e il moschettone è ideale per agganciare le chiavi. Questo prodotto è realizzato in poliestere e fibre di nylon riciclate per almeno il 75%.
5 Stelle
ZacZ530788556 - 02 ott 2022
These pants are very comfortable and practical despite being so loose and roomy. I've worn these to business events, hiking, art galleries, vintage pottery conventions, and the burning man festival. You can feel the quality. Nike, please more color options!
LukeS425169371 - 07 lug 2022
I would recommend this product to anyone looking at them. they've been worn lots and washed and are still in great condition and are able to withstand the needs of long walks. Fit true to size. Shorts are useful in warmer weather.