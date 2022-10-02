Salta al contenuto principale
|

I termini più ricercati

Suggerimenti principali

      Materiali sostenibili

      Nike ACG Smith Summit

      Pantaloni cargo - Uomo

      189,99 €

      Gold Suede/Ale Brown/Ale Brown/Sanddrift
      Velvet Brown/Nero/Ironstone/Sanddrift

      Ci siamo ispirati a Smith Rock per creare i pantaloni cargo Nike ACG Smith Summit, leggeri e resistenti. Il fit ampio può essere convertito in shorts nelle giornate calde. Le numerose tasche sono perfette per tenere a portata di mano i tuoi oggetti e il moschettone è ideale per agganciare le chiavi. Questo prodotto è realizzato in poliestere e fibre di nylon riciclate per almeno il 75%.

      • Colore mostrato in foto: Velvet Brown/Nero/Ironstone/Sanddrift
      • Stile: DN3943-220

      Taglia/misura e fit

      • Altezza: 188 cm; taglia indossata: M
      • Loose fit per un taglio ampio

      Spedizione e resi gratuiti

      Consegna standard gratuita con la tua Membership Nike.

      Realizzazione

      • Il nylon riciclato nei prodotti Nike proviene da una varietà di materiali, tra cui tappeti riciclati e reti da pesca usate. Il nylon viene pulito, ordinato e trasformato in fiocchi prima di essere sottoposto a processi di riciclaggio chimici o meccanici per creare nuovi filati in nylon riciclato.
      • Gli indumenti che utilizzano materiali in nylon riciclato riducono le emissioni di carbonio fino al 50% rispetto al nylon vergine.
      • Scopri di più sul percorso di Move to Zero verso zero emissioni e zero rifiuti, compreso il nostro impegno per realizzare i prodotti in modo responsabile e aiutare a proteggere il futuro dell'ambiente in cui viviamo e giochiamo.

      Recensioni (2)

      5 Stelle

      • Almost TOO comfortable. Nike, more color options please!

        ZacZ530788556 - 02 ott 2022

        These pants are very comfortable and practical despite being so loose and roomy. I've worn these to business events, hiking, art galleries, vintage pottery conventions, and the burning man festival. You can feel the quality. Nike, please more color options!

      • Buy these NOW!

        LukeS425169371 - 07 lug 2022

        I would recommend this product to anyone looking at them. they've been worn lots and washed and are still in great condition and are able to withstand the needs of long walks. Fit true to size. Shorts are useful in warmer weather.